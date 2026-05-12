IPL 2026: Rabada, Holder shine as Gujarat Titans thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a dramatic collapse with the bat as Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominant 82-run victory in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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After restricting Gujarat Titans to 168/5 with disciplined bowling efforts, SRH faltered badly in the chase and were bundled out for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs, as the hosts' pace attack ran through the batting lineup with ruthless efficiency.

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With this victory, Gujarat moved to the top of the points table with 16 points, whereas SRH are at the third position with 14 points.

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Additionally, SRH's 86 was also the second-lowest all-out total against GT after 82 by LSG at Pune in 2022.

The 82-run win over Hyderabad also marked the Titans' biggest victory margin (by runs) in IPL history, surpassing their earlier 77-run win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur earlier this season.

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It was also Hyderabad's lowest all-out total in the IPL. Additionally, this was the first time since 2024 that SRH failed to successfully chase a sub-200 target in the tournament.

This match also saw the second instance of GT seamers picking up nine wickets in an IPL innings, the previous occurrence being against the same opposition in Hyderabad in 2023. Overall, it was Gujarat's sixth consecutive win over SRH in seven completed matches, including four victories in Ahmedabad.

SRH's total of 86 also stands as the second-lowest all-out score against the Gujarat Titans, behind only Lucknow Super Giants' 82 at Pune in 2022.

Chasing 169, SRH got off to a disappointing start as they lost early wickets. Travis Head was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Mohammed Siraj in the very first over. In the next over, Kagiso Rabada struck to send Abhishek Sharma back for just six runs.

The collapse continued for Hyderabad as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan fell for 17 on the first delivery of the fourth over. Rabada picked up his second wicket by dismissing Kishan, leaving SRH reeling at 29/3 after four overs.

Rabada struck again in the sixth over to complete his third wicket of the innings. The right-arm pacer removed Smaran Ravichandran for nine runs, leaving Hyderabad struggling at 34/4 at the end of the powerplay.

After the ninth over, Salil Arora and Heinrich Klaasen tried to stabilise the innings as SRH moved to 54/4. However, just as the partnership began to build momentum, Prasidh Krishna broke through on the fourth ball of the 10th over, dismissing Arora for 16. By the end of the over, SRH had slipped to 56/5.

In the next over, Jason Holder made further inroads, striking twice to remove Klaasen (14) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2), reducing SRH to 60/7 and putting Gujarat firmly in control of the contest.

During the second ball of the 13th over, Holder got his third wicket after he removed Shivang Kumar (4) as the visitors lost their eighth wicket.

Prasidh Krishna then dismissed SRH captain Pat Cummins for 19, while Rashid Khan claimed the final wicket of Praful Hinge (3), as Hyderabad were bowled out for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs. Gujarat went on to register a dominant 82-run victory in a one-sided encounter.

It was a commanding bowling display from Gujarat, with Rabada (3/28) and Holder (3/20) leading the attack with three wickets each. Prasidh finished with 2/23, while Siraj (1/11) and Rashid (1/3) also contributed among the wicket-takers.

Earlier, disciplined bowling from Hyderabad pacers Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge and skipper Pat Cummins restricted Gujarat to a competitive 168/5.

Hussain and Hinge starred with two wickets apiece, while Cummins chipped in with a crucial scalp to keep GT's batting line-up in check.

Asked to bat first, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the Gujarat Titans. However, early inroads from Sunrisers Hyderabad saw Praful Hinge dismiss skipper Gill for just 5, bringing Jos Buttler to the crease.

The pressure continued on GT as Hinge struck again in the final over of the powerplay, removing Buttler for 7 off 11 balls after a struggling start, leaving the Titans in deeper trouble and bringing in youngster Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans ended their powerplay at 34/2, marking their lowest powerplay total of the season, while it also stood as the best powerplay bowling effort by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 so far.

Nishant Sindhu began his innings positively, launching a six immediately after the powerplay off Nitish Kumar Reddy, but his stay was cut short in the 10th over when SRH skipper Pat Cummins sent him back to the pavilion, bringing Washington Sundar to the crease.

Sudharsan and Sundar then steadied Gujarat Titans' innings, stitching together a crucial partnership and keeping the scoreboard moving with regular boundaries to rebuild the momentum.

Sakib Hussain provided a crucial breakthrough for Sunrisers Hyderabad by breaking the partnership and dismissing Sai Sudharsan for 61, bringing Jason Holder to the crease.

Sundar slammed 18 runs from the 19th over, smashing two fours and six off Malinga's over to take GT past the 150-run mark.

Hussain, however, pulled things back brilliantly in the final over, dismissing Washington Sundar just after he brought up his half-century, as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted the hosts, the Gujarat Titans, to 168/5. (ANI)

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