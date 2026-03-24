icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / IPL 2026: RCB confirm Yash Dayal won't join squad due to "personal situation"; Hazlewood to miss opening matches

IPL 2026: RCB confirm Yash Dayal won't join squad due to "personal situation"; Hazlewood to miss opening matches

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal will not join the franchise for the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season owing to his current "personal situation", as confirmed by the team's director of cricket, Mo Bobat. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will also miss at least the initial few matches at the IPL 2026 for the defending champions.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media persons during the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, Mo Bobat said that Yash Dayal will not join the squad for now due to a "personal situation." He added that the franchise continues to support him, remains in regular contact, and has retained him in the contract, but noted that it is not in either Yash Dayal's or the franchise's best interest for him to join the team currently.

Advertisement

"Just to confirm that Yash will not be joining the squad. As you know, he is going through a personal situation currently. And just to clarify, we have been very supportive of Yash to date. And that's reflected in the fact that we retained him. And he remains under contract and will continue to, in the short term, be foreseeable to remain under contract. We are communicating with him regularly, and I spoke to him earlier today as well. But it's been decided that it is not in his best interest, or the franchise's best interest, for him to join RCB at this point," Mo Bobat said in RCB's pre-season conference.

Advertisement

The development comes amid speculation that Dayal may be dealing with legal issues.

Notably, Dayal joined RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 season for Rs 5 crore and played a key role in the franchise's maiden title-winning campaign last year, claiming 13 wickets in 15 matches.

Advertisement

RCB will also be without star pacer Josh Hazlewood at the start of the tournament, as the Australian continues to recover from hamstring and Achilles injuries. Bobat said that the franchise is in regular contact with Cricket Australia over Hazlewood's fitness and is hopeful he will join the squad soon.

"With Josh, it's straightforward. He's missed some cricket due to injury, and we're in constant touch with Cricket Australia. As soon as they're comfortable with his fitness, he'll join us. Having strong relationships with boards makes a big difference in situations like this," Mo Bobat said.

Hazlewood was one of the overarching reasons for RCB's maiden IPL title win, as he claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches for the franchise at an average of 17.54. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts