Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): A sensational 76-run stand between Anukul Roy and half-centurion Rinku Singh helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secure their first win of the season, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

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With this win, KKR is at the ninth spot, with a win, five losses and a no result with three points. RR is in fourth place with four boundaries and two sixes.

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In the run-chase off 156 runs, Jofra Archer shattered Tim Seifert for just a golden duck on the first ball of the innings. A fine catch behind the stumps by Dhruv Jurel removed skipper Ajinkya Rahane for a two-ball duck, giving Nandre Burger his first wicket. KKR was 5/2 in 1.2 overs.

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Cameron Green, who finally came good last game, eased off some pressure with boundaries against Archer-Burger in his first five balls.

Just when Cameron was solidifying himself on the crease, a freakish stumping from Dhruv removed him for 13-ball 27, with four boundaries and a six. KKR was 37/3 in 4.3 overs.

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Spinners continued KKR's downfall as Angkrish Raghuvanshi (10), Rovman Powell 23 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six), and Ramandeep Singh (10) all fell to spin, with Ravindra Jadeja getting two of these. KKR was 85/6 in 12.3 overs.

KKR was 97/6 in 15 overs, needing 59 runs. And then Rinku Singh started to break the shackles with Anukul Roy, collecting a six each against Bishnoi, reaching the 100-run mark in 15.1 overs. A couple of boundaries against Archer by Rinku in the 17th over relieved the pressure.

A fifty-run stand came between Rinku and Anukul, and KKR needed 21 runs in the final two overs. In Archer's penultimate over, Anukul smashed him for a six right off the meat of the bat, leaving KKR with nine needed in the final over.

Rinku levelled the scores with two successive fours against Brijesh Sharma and finally sealed the match with a six, bringing up his first fifty since the 2023 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Kartik starred with three-wicket hauls apiece to restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a modest 155/9 in their 20 overs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday in Kolkata.

After winning the toss, RR opted to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings for the Royals. Vaibhav Arora started with a very tight first over, conceding just 6 runs in the opening over.

Sooryavanshi got his innings going in the next over, opening his arms against Kartik Tyagi and smashing two boundaries. However, Cameron Green responded with a tight over, conceding just a single boundary and following it up with four consecutive dot balls.

Continuing to dominate the opening stand, Sooryavanshi took on Arora in his second over, collecting 15 runs with three crisp fours. He carried the momentum into the next over as well, launching KKR's premium spinner Sunil Narine for a six.

Narine, though, bounced back strongly, tightening his line to deliver five dot balls in succession. In the last over of the power-play, Green leaked 22 runs, which powered the visitors to 63/0. RR reached the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs.

KKR tightened their lines after the power play, conceding just 16 runs in the next two overs. The pressure paid off in the 8th over when Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Sooryavanshi for 46 in 28 balls, with six fours and two sixes, bringing up his 200th wicket in T20 cricket, bringing Dhruv Jurel to the crease. RR was 81/1 in 8.4 overs.

Chakravarthy struck again in his next over, picking up his second wicket of the match by dismissing Dhruv Jurel for just 5. Attempting a reverse sweep, Jurel completely missed the ball, and Tim Seifert, behind the stumps, did a sharp stumping. Narine in the following over, took the price wicket of set batter Jaiswal for 39 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, bringing Shimron Hetmyer to the crease. RR was 99/3 in 11.2 overs.

Things got worse for the Royals as Chakravarthy in the last over cleaned up RR skipper Riyan Parag (12 in 14 balls, with a four), who was struggling to put bat on ball.

KKR faced a collapse going from 81/0 to 124-5 as Narine, on the final ball of his spell, removed Donovan Ferreira for 7. Tyagi, in the 19th over, gave RR a triple blow as he removed Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Arora, in the final over, gave 9 runs to restrict the visitors to 155/9. Varun (3/14) and Kartik Tyagi (3/22) were the top bowlers for KKR, while Sunil Narine (2/26) in four overs also delivered a masterful spell.

Brief Scores: RR: 155/9 (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 46, Yashasvi Jaiswal 39, Varun Chakravarthy 3/14) lost to KKR: 161/6 in 19.4 overs (Rinku Singh 53*, Anukul Roy 29*, Ravindra Jadeja 2/8). (ANI)

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