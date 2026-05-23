IPL 2026: RR sign Emanjot Chahal as replacement for injured Ravi Singh ahead of MI clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) have brought in Emanjot Chahal as a replacement for injured Ravi Singh ahead of their do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

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According to an official IPL statement, Ravi Singh has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury.

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"Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed Emanjot Chahal as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Singh, who has been ruled out of the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury, the IPL statement read.

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Emanjot Chahal, a young all-rounder from Patiala, has represented Punjab in domestic cricket and has shown promise with both bat and ball.

The statement further highlighted his domestic performances, including a notable batting contribution and wicket-taking ability in first-class cricket. He will join the Rajasthan Royals squad for a fee of Rs 30 lakh.

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Emanjot, a young all-rounder from Patiala, has represented Punjab in domestic cricket. Along with a top score of 83 in first-class cricket, the left-arm spinner has scalped eleven first-class wickets in three matches. He will join RR for a fee of Rs 30 Lakh," it added.

Mumbai, who are already out of the IPL 2026, will look to end their campaign on a positive note.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, will look to secure a victory and seal their playoff birth. A loss against Mumbai will put the Royals in a tricky position as they will be dependent on other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Emanjot Singh. (ANI)

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