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Home / Sports / IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton provides update on Hardik Pandya's back spasm issue

IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton provides update on Hardik Pandya's back spasm issue

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton addressed concerns about Hardik Pandya's back spasm issue after his side's victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday night.

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During the post-match press conference, Rickelton shared that he had only recently learned about Pandya's condition and was unsure of the extent of the issue.

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"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I found out this afternoon that he had back spasms, so I'm unaware of the extent of it. I don't want to call it an injury; I'm unaware of the extent of how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be with the group again as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

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In place of Hardik, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the side during the high-scoring against the Super Giants.

While the precise details of Pandya's condition remain unclear, Rickelton remained hopeful that the star all-rounder would rejoin the team soon for the upcoming fixtures.

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Coming to the clash, MI opted to bowl first, and knocks from Nicholas Pooran (63 in 21 balls, with four and eight sixes), Mitchell Marsh (44 in 25 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Himmat Singh (40* in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took LSG to 228/5.

However, a stand of 143 runs between Rickelton (83 in 32 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Rohit (84 in 44 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) helped MI make a light work of the chase and completed the chase in 18.4 overs.

MI are at the ninth spot with three wins and seven losses, while LSG are at the bottom with two wins and seven losses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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