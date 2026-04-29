IPL 2026: Sangakkara hails collective effort as RR beat table-toppers PBKS

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara lauded his team's all-round performance following their win over table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS), highlighting the collective contribution of both batters and bowlers during their IPL 2026 clash on Tuesday night.

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Reflecting on the match, Sangakkara admitted that RR were not at their best initially with the ball but credited the team's fightback.

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"We were a little bit off at the start with our bowling plans, but the way we fought back into the game, especially our two spinners and Jofra again, supported by Nandre and Brijesh, was exceptional," he said during the post-match press conference.

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The RR coach acknowledged the spotlight on certain standout performers but stressed the depth within the batting lineup.

"I know the focus is a lot on Vaibhav because he's an incredible player. But when I look at our side--Vaibhav, Dhruv, Yash, Riyan, Donovan Ferreira, Dubey, Jadeja, and Shanaka--they are all top cricketers. When someone does something extraordinary, it makes you very happy," he added.

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Sangakkara also reserved special praise for impact substitute Dubey, highlighting the difficulty of delivering under uncertain match situations.

"Coming in as an impact sub is one of the hardest things. You don't know if you're playing, but mentally he was exceptionally skilful to stay focused and contribute in a tough situation," he said, while also applauding Donovan Ferreira's performance.

He further pointed to Riyan Parag's crucial cameo, calling it a key moment in regaining momentum. "Riyan's small innings was exactly what we needed to bring the momentum back our way," Sangakkara noted, describing the win as a "collective effort."

On the challenge of facing a top-ranked side, Sangakkara said the team remained focused on their own preparation rather than the opposition's standing. "When you plan for a game, you don't think about the table. You focus on what's needed to prepare and execute," he said.

He also highlighted the performances of emerging players, particularly Brijesh, praising his composure despite limited experience. "For someone who hasn't played first-class cricket, his awareness has been outstanding. Under pressure, clarity is key, and he will only get better," Sangakkara added.

Put to bat first, PBKS reached 222/4 courtesy half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (62* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Prabhsimran Singh (59 in 44 balls, with six fours and a six).

But during the chase, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 in 16 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 in 27 balls, with seven fours and a six) started with a 51-run stand.

A fifth-wicket stand of 77 runs between Donovan Ferreira (52* in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Shubham Dubey (31* in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) sealed the win with four balls left.

PBKS stay at the top despite the loss, with 13 points after six wins, a no result and a loss. RR rise to third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)

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