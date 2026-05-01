IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer blames fielding, bowling as PBKS suffer defeat vs DC

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer pointed to fielding and bowling shortcomings as key reasons behind Punjab Kings' (PBKS) three-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2026 clash, saying the team fell short of executing their plans on a challenging surface.

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The Punjab-based franchise also suffered its fourth consecutive loss in the ongoing IPL edition.

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Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said the Kings were 30 runs short of a par total given the conditions.

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"I won't beat around the bush; I'll just say fielding and bowling again. Absolutely, I feel that it was 30 runs more on this wicket considering how the ball was seaming, and there was variable bounce," he said.

Reflecting on the bowling performance, Iyer admitted that while the pitch offered assistance to seamers, the execution lacked consistency.

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"There was absolutely a thought in my mind, but the way the ball was seaming and the way it was helping seamers, I think if we had executed our line and length precisely, we could have been able to extract wickets, but unfortunately again, we didn't," he added.

The PBKS skipper also emphasised the importance of disciplined bowling on such surfaces.

"Still into the surface. I always say that the hard length -- short of a hard length -- is the best ball, especially when a new batsman is coming in. It's not easy to hit because if you keep repeating those balls, at least one ball gives a chance of mis-hitting, and you can get a wicket. We've been short of planning," Iyer concluded.

Delhi pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab in a high-scoring IPL 2026 encounter at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, successfully chasing down a massive target of 211 with an over to spare.

Batting first, Punjab posted a strong 210/5, powered by a destructive start from openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who tore into Mitchell Starc for 22 runs in the very first over.

The explosive opening set multiple records, including PBKS' highest-ever first-over score in IPL history. The momentum continued as Priyansh raced to a 24-ball half-century, helping Punjab reach 72/0 at the end of the powerplay and 107/2 at the halfway stage despite a brief middle-order wobble.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings brilliantly with an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls, while Suryansh Shedge's late 21* ensured Punjab crossed the 200-run mark and finished strongly at 210/5. For Delhi, Madhav Tiwari and Starc picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Delhi endured a shaky start, losing key wickets early as Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur reduced them to 47/3 inside the powerplay. However, skipper Axar Patel led the recovery with a composed yet aggressive 56 off 33 balls, while David Miller provided firepower with a rapid 51 off 28 deliveries. Their 64-run partnership brought DC back into the contest.

Despite PBKS briefly tightening the game by reducing DC to 175/6, the lower order turned the match again. Ashutosh Sharma's quick 24 off 10 balls and crucial contributions from Madhav Tiwari kept the chase alive, before a dramatic penultimate over involving a no-ball and a flurry of boundaries sealed the result. Delhi eventually finished at 216/7 in 19 overs, completing a remarkable chase.

The win lifted Delhi Capitals to seventh place in the points table with five wins from 12 matches, while Punjab Kings suffered their fourth consecutive defeat but remained fourth in the standings. (ANI)

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