IPL 2026: Tickets start at Rs 1,000 as Gujarat Titans introduce seamless m-ticketing to enhance fan-first matchday experience at home games

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): Putting fans first and tickets at their fingertips, Gujarat Titans have introduced a digital ticketing model for all home matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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According to a press release from the franchise, the ticket sales are now live exclusively on BookMyShow, the franchise's official ticketing partner, and on the Titans FAM app.

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The move, which reflects operational foresight and evolving fan behaviour, will reduce the need for physical tickets by introducing secure QR-based m-tickets delivered directly to fans' smartphones. At the world's largest cricket stadium, where crowds often cross six figures, the shift is expected to ensure a smoother and more efficient experience for spectators.

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Starting at just Rs 1,000, ticket prices for the general stands range up to Rs 3,000. For fans seeking a more premium matchday experience, President Gallery seats are priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000, while Premium Suites and Presidential Suites are available at Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Gujarat Titans are set to play their first home game of the season on April 4 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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With tickets now live, fans are encouraged to secure their preferred seats and be part of the electrifying home atmosphere.

With the schedule for the first phase of the season announced, the Shubman Gill-led side is also set to play three away fixtures, including the campaign opener against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. The other two away games will be against the Delhi Capitals on April 8 and the Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans, said, "Fans remain central to our approach. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, we have consistently focused on improving the matchday experience to make it smoother and more fan-friendly. The launch of m-ticketing this season strengthens that effort, enabling a seamless and secure process from purchase to entry, so our fans can simply enjoy the game and bring the #AavaDe energy to the stands."

Aligned with the Gujarat Titans' fan-first approach, the digital system is set to ease entry bottlenecks and enable seamless crowd movement through real-time validation.

Since making their debut in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign.

Titans FAM, the official app of the Gujarat Titans, is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. (ANI)

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