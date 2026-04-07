IPL 2026: Will Suryakumar Yadav continue consistent run against RR?

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to continue his fine form against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Guwahati on Tuesday.

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MI will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), while RR, led by Riyan Parag, will be aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins at Guwahati.

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Against RR, Suryakumar has scored 512 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 147.12, with four fifties and a best score of 79*.

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This season in two matches so far, he has made 67 runs in two innings at an average of 33.50, with a strike rate of 152.27, with a fifty and best score of 51.

In his IPL career, Surya has made 4,378 runs in 153 innings at an average of 35.02 and a strike rate of 148.70, with two centuries and 30 fifties.

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Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar. (ANI)

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