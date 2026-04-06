IPL 2026: Will Tilak continue domination over Archer during RR-MI clash?

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): The match-up between Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma and Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer will be a massive one during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between these two former champions at Guwahati on Monday.

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MI will be aiming to get back to winning after a defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Rajasthan Royals under Riyan Parag will be aiming to continue their winning run and secure a hat-trick of wins, coming red-hot after a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans (GT).

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As per ESPNCricinfo, Tilak could be crucial for MI's fortunes against RR. In their most recent face-off during the T20 World Cup semifinal, Tilak smashed the express pacer for a hat-trick of sixes. In all of T20s, Tilak has scored 54 runs in 21 balls against Archer at a strike rate of 257, with just one dismissal.

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Tilak has not had the best of starts in the IPL, with 20 runs in two innings, including a duck. On the other hand, Archer has taken two wickets in two games at an average of 28.50 and an economy rate of 7.12, with best figures of 2/19.

Tilak has not been at his best this year in T20s, scoring 225 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.22, with a strike rate of 151.33, with no fifties.

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On the other hand, Archer has taken 15 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 9.04, with best figures of 2/19.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar. (ANI)

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