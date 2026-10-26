IPL 2027 auction to be held in Goa on December 16

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction will take place in Goa on December 16, with the day-long event scheduled on the same day as the second One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, according to Cricinfo.

The auction will be held nearly a month after the retention deadline of November 15, which the IPL has communicated to the franchises.

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Following the retention deadline, the IPL will share the registered pool of players with the franchises for shortlisting. The final list of players, along with the order of the sets, is expected to be sent to the franchises in the week leading up to the auction.

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The IPL trade window has witnessed two trades since the conclusion of the 2026 season. In June, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) traded their captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. More recently, DC traded fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in exchange for uncapped leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

As per IPL rules, the trade window opens a month after the conclusion of a season and remains open until a week before the auction. It then reopens and continues until a month before the start of the next season, accordingf to Cricinfo.

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The IPL has not yet finalised the dates for the 2027 season. In 2024, while announcing the schedule window for the following three seasons, the tournament had been planned to take place between March 14 and May 30.

However, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Annual General Meeting in September this year, board secretary Devajit Saikia indicated that the 2027 edition could begin towards the end of March. The December auction will be the last mini-auction in the IPL's current cycle, with a mega auction scheduled ahead of the 2028 season.

The next mega auction will mark the beginning of the IPL's next media rights cycle, although the BCCI has not yet issued the tender for the rights. In 2022, the IPL's media rights were sold for Rs 48,390.5 crore, approximately USD 6.2 billion, placing the tournament among the most valuable properties in global sport.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions of the showpiece tournament. The Bengaluru-based franchise successfully defended their title against Gujarat Titans during the 2026 final in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

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