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Home / Sports / IPL 2027: Chaminda Vaas named Delhi Capitals' bowling coach

IPL 2027: Chaminda Vaas named Delhi Capitals' bowling coach

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ANI
Updated At : 12:36 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have roped in Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas as their bowling coach ahead of the 2027 season.

Delhi Capitals announced the development through a social media post.

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“World Cup winner and Sri lanka's best. Welcome to Tiger Territory, coach,” they wrote in an X post.

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The former Sri Lankan bowler, who could also hold willow well, is among the country’s most celebrated cricketers. He is Sri Lanka’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 355 wickets, and the country’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with 400 scalps. Vaas also scored 3,089 runs in 111 Test matches and 2,025 runs in 322 ODIs for the island nation.

Vaas joins Dellhi's revamped coaching staff, led by head coach Sourav Ganguly. The franchise recently appointed Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach for IPL 2027. Vaas takes over from Munaf Patel, who held the bowling coach position for the past two seasons.

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Before Vaas, the blue and red brigade announced the appointment of former India all-rounder Yuvraj as Assistant & Batting Coach of the franchise on Tuesday.

Speaking on his new role, Yuvraj said he was excited to begin a new chapter with Delhi Capitals, citing his longstanding association with the franchise and expressing enthusiasm about working alongside Sourav Ganguly and contributing to the success of the talented squad.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success," he said, as quoted in a press release from the Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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