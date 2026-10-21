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Home / Sports / IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals ropes in Amit Mishra as spin bowling coach

IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals ropes in Amit Mishra as spin bowling coach

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ANI
Updated At : 04:14 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) have roped in former Indian spinner Amit Mishra as their spin bowling coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

Mishra has vast experience in the IPL, having played 162 matches for four franchises. The veteran spinner will enter IPL coaching for the first time after a successful playing career in the tournament.

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Mishra featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

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"The OG Tiger has returned! Amit Mishra, our highest ever wicket-taker, is now our spin-bowling coach," DC wrote in an X post.

Mishra, who retired from professional cricket last September, is among the leading wicket-takers in IPL history with 174 wickets from 162 matches. He also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the tournament, having taken three during his IPL career.

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Meanwhile, DC also roped in Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas as their bowling coach. The former Sri Lankan bowler, who could also hold willow well, is among the country’s most celebrated cricketers.

He is Sri Lanka’s third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 355 wickets, and the country’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with 400 scalps. Vaas also scored 3,089 runs in 111 Test matches and 2,025 runs in 322 ODIs for the island nation.

Vaas joins Dellhi's revamped coaching staff, led by head coach Sourav Ganguly. The franchise recently appointed Yuvraj Singh as assistant and batting coach for IPL 2027. Vaas takes over from Munaf Patel, who held the bowling coach position for the past two seasons. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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