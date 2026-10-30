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Home / Sports / IPL 2027: MI announce new coaching group; Robin Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan, T. Dilip and Dhawal Kulkarni join head coach Pollard

IPL 2027: MI announce new coaching group; Robin Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan, T. Dilip and Dhawal Kulkarni join head coach Pollard

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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 Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday announced the appointment of Robin Uthappa as Batting Coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as Bowling Coach, T. Dilip as Fielding Coach and Dhawal Kulkarni as Development Bowling Coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

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They will join Head Coach Kieron Pollard as part of a new-look coaching group, as per a press release.

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For Uthappa, McClenaghan and Kulkarni, the appointments mark a return to familiar colours, having previously represented Mumbai Indians as players. Alongside Pollard, whose association with the franchise spans sixteen years, they reinforce MI’s tradition of building lasting relationships with individuals who understand its values, expectations and winning mentality.

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A member of India’s victorious squad at the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, Uthappa brings a wealth of experience from a distinguished career in Indian and franchise cricket. Having represented Mumbai Indians in 2008, he returns to the team with a deep understanding of the modern T20 game. His focus will be on developing the team’s batting capabilities, strengthening tactical decision-making and helping players adapt to the evolving demands of the format.

A four-time IPL champion with Mumbai Indians, McClenaghan represented the franchise between 2015 and 2020 and played an important role in its title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Known for his competitive spirit and attacking approach, he brings valuable international experience and a strong understanding of T20 bowling. His continued association with the wider MI ecosystem further strengthens his familiarity with the franchise’s culture and approach to player development.

Dilip joins Mumbai Indians following a successful tenure with the India men’s team, where he was part of the coaching setup during India’s triumphs at the 2024 and 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. An experienced and highly regarded fielding coach, he brings a strong emphasis on athleticism, preparation, consistency and excellence in the field.

A two-time IPL champion with Mumbai Indians (2013 and 2020), Dhawal Kulkarni returns to the franchise having represented MI across two spells (2008-2013 & 2020-21). A familiar face in Mumbai cricket, he brings extensive experience, a deep understanding of Indian conditions and a strong connection with Mumbai Indians.

Working alongside the coaching staff during the season, he will play an important role in developing the team’s bowling talent, particularly young Indian bowlers. His year-round role will ensure continuity in Mumbai Indians’ performance programme, providing consistent support for player development and talent pool depth.

Under Pollard’s leadership, the coaching group will work closely to strengthen player development, build a high-performance environment and prepare the team for the challenges of the upcoming season.

As Mumbai Indians look ahead to IPL 2027, the appointments reflect the franchise’s continued commitment to nurturing talent, embracing new ideas and building a team capable of competing at the highest level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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