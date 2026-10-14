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Home / Sports / IPL 2027: T Natrajan moves back to SRH; DC get spinner Zeeshan Ansari in first pre-season trade

IPL 2027: T Natrajan moves back to SRH; DC get spinner Zeeshan Ansari in first pre-season trade

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ANI
Updated At : 05:31 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): The first trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season is finally here, with pacer T Natarajan returning home to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Delhi Capitals (DC), while the latter will be adding Men in Orange spinner Zeeshan Ansari to their side.

A statement from the IPL said, "Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will welcome back T. Natarajan, while Delhi Capitals (DC) will add leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari to their squad following a player trade between the two franchises."

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Natarajan, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad for five seasons from 2020 to 2024, returns to the franchise where he established himself as one of the IPL’s most effective Indian left-arm seam bowlers. He enjoyed his most successful IPL season in 2024, claiming 19 wickets, the most by any SRH bowler that season, and playing a key role in the team’s run to the final.

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Acquired by DC for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Player Auction, Natarajan will now join SRH at a revised fee of INR 5 crore. In his two-year stint with DC, Natarajan did not get a game in the 2025 season, while he could take just five wickets in 10 matches this year at an average of 71.20 and an economy rate of 11.18.

Having taken 72 wickets in 73 IPL games for SRH, DC and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Natrajan enjoyed immense success with SRH, taking 65 wickets in 55 matches and being franchise's third-highest wicket-taker of all time behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (157 scalps) and Rashid Khan (93 scalps).

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Ansari moves to DC after representing SRH in 10 matches during IPL 2025. The leg-spinner made an impressive start to his IPL career, claiming three wickets on debut against DC. The 26-year-old has taken six wickets in 10 IPL appearances and will add depth to the DC spin-bowling department.

Ansari will join DC at his existing fee of Rs 40 lakh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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