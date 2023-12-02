IPL auction: Australia's World Cup stars keep high base price

PTI

New Delhi, December 1

Australia’s World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all kept their respective base prices in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore along with out-of-favour India pacer Harshal Patel for the IPL auction, scheduled for December 19.

As per reports, franchises have been sent a list of 1166 players, who have registered for the auction. There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. The 10 teams can collectively spend Rs 262.95 crore.

New Zealand’s new rave Rachin Ravindra is priced at Rs 50 lakh.

