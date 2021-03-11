IPL: Buttler, Krishna deliver royal service as RR reach final

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 27

Jos Buttler extended his dream run this season with a record-equalling fourth hundred as Rajasthan Royals produced a ruthless performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets today to reach their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna (3/22) came back strongly from the hammering he received in the last game to help Rajasthan restrict Bangalore to 157/8 in the Qualifier 2 despite a stellar 42-ball 58 from Rajat Patidar.

Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls), the leading run-getter of the tournament, then toyed with the Bangalore attack to ensure Rajasthan romped to victory in 18.1 overs. With his special innings, Buttler matched Virat Kohli for most hundreds in a single season. Kohli had achieved the feat in 2016.

Brief Scores: RCB: 157/8 in 20 overs (Patidar 58; Krishna 3/22); RR: 161/3 in 18.1 overs (Buttler 106*; Hazlewood 2/23).