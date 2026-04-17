Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Cameron Green's maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 180 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Green slammed 79 off 55 balls. This marked Green's second-highest IPL score after 100* (47) for MI vs SRH at Wankhede in 2023.

Advertisement

Tim Seifert and Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings for KKR. Mohammed Siraj was stuck in the very first over, removing KKR skipper Rahane for a golden duck, bringing young Angkrish Raghuvanshi to the crease.

Advertisement

Raghuvanshi started positively smashing two fours but was removed by ace seamer Kagiso Rabada for just 8, and Cameron Green joined Seifert in the middle.

Seifert, playing his first match of IPL 2026, looked good for his 19-run cameo but was sent back to the pavilion by Rabada in his following over, bringing Rovman Powell to the crease.

Advertisement

GT managed to hold back KKR batters in the power-play, restricting them to only 37/3. Powell finally opened up his arms in the 7th over, smashing a massive six off Prasidh Krishna to get his innings going.

Powell, in the following over, took on young Ashok Sharma, hitting him for another big six and a four, taking KKR to 59-3 after 8 overs. Green and Powell kept taking singles and smashed boundaries at regular intervals to power KKR to 80 after 10 overs, after a shaky start.

Ashok Sharma, in the following, removed Powell for 27, ending his handy cameo, bringing Anukul Roy in the middle. Green in the 12th over took on Rashid Khan, smashing him for six and a four and continued his counterattack in the following over as well, slamming Sharma for two big sixes to bring up his maiden half-century this season.

Purple cap holder Krishna in the 15th over, Roy for 9, and Rinku Singh joined Green at the crease for the final five overs. Rinku's lean patch with the bat continued as he was removed on just 1 by Rabada on the first ball of the 16th over.

Ramandeep Singh joined Green at the crease. Singh started positively smashing a six off his second ball, followed by two back-to-back fours off Sharma in the following over, before getting out on 17.

In the 18th over, Siraj took his second wicket of the match, removing Sunil Narine for a five-ball duck, bringing Kartik Tyagi to the crease. Tyagi also started well, smashing a six off Siraj on the final ball of his spell.

Gujarat Titans pulled things back strongly, bundling out Kolkata Knight Riders for 180 after conceding just 15 runs in the final three overs. Cameron Green was the top scorer for KKR with 79.

With the ball, Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets, while Sharma and Siraj picked up two wickets each. Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan also chipped in with a wicket apiece. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)