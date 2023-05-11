IPL: Chennai Super Kings come together to plan Delhi Capitals fall

PTI

Chennai, May 10

Another team effort saw Chennai Super Kings take a giant stride towards the IPL playoffs as the four-time champions comprehensively beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs here today.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni capped off an all-round batting performance from CSK with a nine-ball 20 to help his side get to 167/8. Six players got 20-plus scores, with Shivam Dube (25) being the highest scorer.

The total was just what Dhoni needed to marshal his bowlers as Delhi Capitals were never in the hunt after their batting mainstays David Warner (0), Phil Salt (17) and Mitch Marsh (5) were out by the start of the fourth over. In the end, DC managed only 140/8. Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) and Deepak Chahar (2/28) were the pick of bowlers.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for his 16-ball 21 and 1/19.

“It turned a lot in the second half. I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not go looking for wickets. We can still do better as a batting unit,” Dhoni said.

The win took CSK to 15 points, and a win from their two remaining games will certainly seal their place in the playoffs. As far as DC’s campaign is concerned, it is almost curtains as they have eight points from 11 games.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 167/8 (Dube 25, Gaikwad 24; Marsh 3/18, Axar 2/27); Delhi Capitals: 140/8 (Rossouw 35; Pathirana 3/37, Chahar 2/28).