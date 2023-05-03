 IPL: Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants split points after Badoni’s classic knock in rain-marred game : The Tribune India

IPL: Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants split points after Badoni’s classic knock in rain-marred game

With 11 points from 10 games, LSG and CSK are placed second and third on points table, respectively

IPL: Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants split points after Badoni’s classic knock in rain-marred game

LSG coach Jonty Rhodes helps groundsmen to cover the pitch as it rains during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Wednesday, on May 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

Lucknow, May 3

Ayush Badoni stood tall amidst the ruins with a classy half-century on a poor surface before a sharp downpour forced Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings to split points as their IPL match was called off on Wednesday.

This is the first game in the 16th edition of IPL that had to be called off midway due to rain.

Rain stopped play in the 20th over but by then Badoni, who came in at 44 for 5 had put his team in a position of respectability on a very difficult surface.

Badoni, smashed two fours and four sixes in his 33-ball-59 and his temperament on a surface conducive for slow bowlers was worth its weight in gold as it didn’t seem at one point that LSG could cross 125-run mark.

With 11 points from 10 games, LSG and CSK are placed second and third on points table, respectively. LSG (+0.639) have a better net runrate compared to CSK (+0.329).

It was a good toss to win for Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the CSK skipper’s decision to bowl first was vindicated by his bowlers on a surface that is certainly not good enough for an absorbing T20 contest.

Most of the balls were gripping off the surface and the batters found it extremely difficult to hit through the line unlike in other surfaces as Moeen Ali 2/13 in 4 overs), Ravindra Jadeja (1/11 in 3 overs) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37 in 4 overs) kept them under tight leash and also got wickets at regular intervals.

Such was their dominance that the first six of the innings came in the 15th over when Badoni, coming in at No.7, slog swept Sri Lankan spinner Theekshana over mid-wicket and got another maximum in the next over to get some momentum going for his team.

Dhoni, who rightly assessed the track as “tacky”, got Moeen into the attack in the fourth over and a flighted delivery inviting Kyle Mayers (14) to break the shackles did the trick as he could only mistime a skier to Ruturaj Gaikwad in the deep.

Manan Vohra (10) tried a non-existent lap-shot and Krunal Pandya was snapped at slip by Ajinkya Rahane.

The ball of the innings was certainly bowled by Jadeja, who got one to turn sharply as Marcus Stoinis drew forward only to find the ball turn sharply past his outside edge and peg the off-stump.

Karan Sharma’s 16-ball stay for a painstaking 9 was indeed a struggle before he offered a return catch to Moeen Ali.

Badoni and Nicholas Pooran (20) then added 59 for the sixth wicket.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on OTT now

2
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

3
Punjab

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death penalty

4
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

5
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

6
Punjab In brief

Rajpura: CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates steel plant

7
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Justice Joseph anguished over convicts using procedural lacunae to delay hearing

8
Nation

Goldy Brar on list of Canada's top 25 wanted criminals

9
Punjab

'Sexual misconduct video': Bhagwant Mann stands by minister, attacks Sukhpal Khaira

10
Nation

'Anurag Thakur tried to suppress the matter', alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat amid protest

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin; Kyiv refutes charge, claims Moscow mulling large-scale ‘terrorist’ attack

Such action would achieved noting for Kyiv on battlefield an...

Ajay Banga appointed World Bank President for five-year term

Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president unopposed

Banga is first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to hea...

Zelenskiy denies attacking Moscow, vows to start counteroffensive

Zelenskiy denies attacking Moscow, vows to start counteroffensive

Says did not attack the Kremlin or President Putin, discusse...

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group...

Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbia capital

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia's capital Belgrade

Six more children and a teacher injured, hospitalised


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Bhagwant Mann, Harjinder Singh Dhami among 100 ‘influential’ Sikhs

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

World Sikh Chamber of Commerce honours philanthropists

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

2,800 Go First flyers' travel plans go for toss

Locals see end to woes as PCA stadium in Mohali to host last IPL tie today

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Sanjay Singh’s name in excise policy case charge sheet not mistake but deliberate: AAP

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Jalandhar byelection: Flyover work takes centre stage

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Giaspura tragedy: No checks in place, effluents flow into sewers, nullahs in Ludhiana

Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 Giaspura gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib