IPL: Chennai Super Kings turn up the heat

PTI

New Delhi, May 20

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar stood out in a crucial tie as Chennai Super Kings cantered to a 77-run victory over Delhi Capitals to seal an IPL playoffs berth here today.

Conway (87 off 52) and Gaikwad (79 off 50) smashed brilliant half-centuries to help Chennai Super Kings post a challenging 223/3 after captain MS Dhoni opted to bat.

Skipper David Warner, DC’s best batter this season, then waged a lone battle, scoring 86 off 58 deliveries. But in the end the home team could manage only 146/9 in 20 overs.

Chahar dealt a killer blow by removing a couple of top-order batters within powerplay overs. Chahar (3/22) was the standout bowler for the visitors while Maheesh Theekshana (2/23) picked up two wickets in the last over.

The big win not only moved CSK up to 17 points but also ensured they finished in the top-2 because of a better net run rate than Lucknow Super Giants.

Conway (11 fours and three sixes) and Gaikwad (three fours and seven sixes) put on 141 runs for the opening wicket. “It was a must-win game and it was an important game for me as well,” said Gaikwad, who was named the Player of the Match. “The wicket was holding a little bit. It was difficult to hit the fast bowlers. We thought we had a chance against the spinners because the straight boundaries are shorter,” he added.

Brief scores: CSK: 223/3 (Conway 87, Gaikwad 79; Nortje 1/43); DC: 146/9 (Warner 86; Chahar 3/22). — PTI

3 teams for final spot

While CSK set up a clash with GT in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, LSG will have to wait till tomorrow to find out which team they will face in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Three teams — MI, RCB and RR — are still in the mix for the last playoffs spot. Having played all their games, RR can qualify only if MI and RCB (by six runs or more) lose their games. If MI beat SRH in the first game tomorrow, RCB will know exactly what margin of victory they will need in their game against GT.

Nicholas Pooran slammed fives sixes and four boundaries in his 30-ball 58. PTI

LSG win thriller to qualify for playoffs

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in their final league game to qualify for the playoffs here today. Nicholas Pooran smashed a 30-ball 58 to take Lucknow Super Giants to a competitive 176/8 after being sent in to bat. LSG lost wickets at regular intervals to reel at 73/5 in 10.1 overs before Pooran and Ayush Badoni shared 74 runs for the sixth wicket. In the chasing, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 67 off 33 balls while Jason Roy made 28-ball 45 up the order but it was not enough.

Brief scores: LSG: 176/8 (Pooran 58; Shardul 2/27, Narine 2/28; KKR: 175/7 (Rinku 67*, Roy 45; Yash 2/31, Bishnoi 2/33).