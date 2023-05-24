 IPL Eliminator: Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs, face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 : The Tribune India

Opting to bat, MI posted 182 for 8 with Cameron Green top-scoring with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls

Mumbai Indians bowler Chris Jordan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Kyle Mayers during the IPL 2023 Eliminator cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. PTI



Chennai, May 24

Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

MI take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad to decide who will face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Opting to bat, MI posted 182 for 8 with Cameron Green top-scoring with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Chasing the target of 183, LSG were all out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was LSG’s highest scorer with 40 off 27 balls while none of his batting colleagues made any substantial contribution.

For MI, Akash Madhwal took five wickets for five runs in 3.3 overs to be MI’s best bowler.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34).

Lucknow Super Giants: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 40; Akash Madhwal 5/5).

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

