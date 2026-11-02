IPL extends deadline for retention lists to November 17

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The deadline for all 10 franchises to finalise their retention and release lists ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction has been extended by two days to November 17, while the auction itself is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

The deadline was initially set for November 15, coinciding with the fifth One-Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand, according to Cricinfo.

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Following the submission of retention and release lists, the IPL will share the registered players' pool with the franchises. The teams will then shortlist players before the final auction list, along with the order of sets, is circulated in the week leading up to the auction.

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Two player trades have already taken place ahead of the auction.

In a significant move, Delhi Capitals have brought back their former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving in the opposite direction.

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In another trade, Delhi Capitals sent fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

Meanwhile, the dates for the IPL 2027 season are yet to be finalised. However, while announcing the schedule window for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 editions in 2024, the IPL had earmarked March 14 to May 30 for the 2027 season.

In September this year, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Annual General Meeting (AGM), board secretary Devajit Saikia indicated that the tournament could begin around the end of March.

The upcoming auction will be the final mini-auction in the current IPL cycle, with a mega auction scheduled ahead of the 2028 season.

The next mega auction will also mark the beginning of the IPL's next media rights cycle. However, the BCCI is yet to release the tender for the upcoming rights cycle.

In 2022, the IPL's media rights were sold for Rs 48,390.5 crore (approximately USD 6.2 billion), placing the tournament among the most valuable sporting properties globally. (ANI)

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