IPL: Gujarat Titans too strong for Super Giants

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 7

Gujarat Titans crushed Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in the Indian Premier League here today to remain perched on the top of the table. This was the defending champions’ eighth win in 11 matches, taking their tally to 16 points.

Not an easy day as they did well in the powerplay. But Mohit and the bowlers did well to restrict them. Saha is fantastic to bat with. It was important for me to wait for the opportunity and not get carried away. Shubman Gill, player of the match

Gujarat Titans were propelled to their highest-ever total of 227/2 courtesy a franchise record 142-run partnership between Shubman Gill (94 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (81). Titans then came back strongly in the second half of LSG’s chase to win the contest. Chasing 228, LSG reached 102/1 at the halfway mark but the wheels came off eventually.

Despite Quinton de Kock’s brilliant 70 in his first game this season and Kyle Mayers’ brisk 48 at the top, LSG’s middle-order crumbled as the team finishing at 171/7. Pacer Mohit Sharma picked up 4/29.

Earlier, Gill and Saha fired Gujarat Titans to the fourth-highest total this season. Saha and Gill added 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs.

It was also the second-best stand in this IPL. Saha struck four sixes and 10 fours to make his runs from 43 balls whereas Gill hit seven sixes and two fours in his 51-ball knock. Gujarat Titans also bettered their overall record of most runs in the powerplay, with the opening pair adding 78 runs in the first six overs.

GT captain Hardik Pandya hit two fours and a six to make 25 off 15 balls. David Miller hit a couple of fours and a six to make 21 not out off 12 balls.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 227/2 (Shubman 94*, Saha 81); Lucknow Super Giants: 171/7 (de Kock 70, Mayers 48; Mohit 4/29). — PTI

Jos Buttler made 95 off 59 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes. PTI

SRH steal the show

Jaipur: Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets here today. Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66) helped Royals post 214/2 after electing to bat. In response, Abhishek Sharma (55) and Rahul Tripathi (47) kept SRH in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) almost derailed their chase. After a cameo from Glenn Phillips (25), Samad (17 not out) knocked off the winning runs with a six off the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 214/2 (Buttler 95, Samson 66*); Sunrisers Hyderabad: 217/6 (Abhishek 55; Yuzvendra 4/29).