IPL: Kohli, Patidar shine as RCB outclass LSG in Bengaluru to top points table

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Virat Kohli's fluent knock, complemented by handy cameos from Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a commanding five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in Bengaluru, propelling them to the top of the points table with a dominant performance.

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Lucknow Super Giants did mount a brief fightback, but Digvesh Rathi's expensive spell proved costly, as he conceded 51 runs from his four overs, ultimately tilting the contest in the opposition's favour.

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Chasing 147, Phil Salt and Kohli opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Defending a modest total, Lucknow Super Giants struck early as speedster Prince Yadav cleaned up Salt for just 7 in the second over, bringing Devdutt Padikkal to the crease.

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Kohli, featuring as an Impact Player, responded aggressively by taking on veteran seamer Mohammed Shami in the third over, striking three boundaries. He maintained the momentum by plundering 17 runs off the following over from Prince Yadav.

The partnership between Kohli and Padikkal then gathered pace, powering RCB to 60/1 at the end of the powerplay. Avesh Khan, in the eighth over, finally broke the partnership for the second wicket, removing Padikkal for 10, bringing RCB skipper Rajat Patidar to the crease.

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Patidar wasted no time in shifting gears, taking on Shami in the very next over and smashing him for two towering sixes, taking RCB 86-2 after 10 overs.

Khan, in the following over, removed Kohli for 49. This marks the first time Kohli has been dismissed for 49 in IPL.

Jitesh Sharma joined skipper Rajat Patidar at the crease and made an immediate impact, hammering Digvesh Rathi for 22 runs in the 12th over.

However, Prince Yadav struck back in the very next over, lifting his side's hopes by dismissing both Patidar and Sharma despite being hit for a six off the first ball of the 13th.

RCB's pinch hitters, Tim David and Romario Shepherd, sealed the deal for their side as they finished the match with 29 balls remaining.

Earlier in the match, Rasikh Salam Dar led a clinical bowling performance as LSG were bundled out for a modest 146 against the defending champions, RCB.

Rasikh produced a standout spell to trigger key breakthroughs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood provided crucial support as LSG never fully recovered from setbacks and regular loss of wickets through the middle overs.

After being asked to bat first, LSG made a steady start, reaching 22/0 in the first three overs before losing their opening wicket in the fourth over. On the final delivery of the over, Rasikh Salam Dar struck to remove Aiden Markram, who scored 12 off 8 balls, including a six.

The innings took a further hit when skipper Rishabh Pant had to walk off after being struck on the elbow by a Josh Hazlewood delivery during the fourth ball of the fifth over.

The defending champions kept things tight, restricting LSG to 35/1 at the end of the powerplay -- their lowest powerplay score of the season. The Super Giants also struggled to find momentum, managing 15 dot balls in the first six overs.

Hazlewood struck again soon after, cleaning up a struggling Nicholas Pooran for just one run, as LSG moved to 63/2 after nine overs.

Just as a partnership was beginning to build, Krunal Pandya provided another breakthrough by dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the 10th over. Marsh fell after a well-made 40 off 32 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes, leaving LSG at 71/3.

During the second ball of the 12th over, Krunal Pandya took his second wicket. The all-rounder dismissed Abdul Samad for a two-ball duck.

After completing his wicket, Krunal reached the landmark of 100 wickets in his IPL career. Krunal also became the sixth finger spinner with 100 or more wickets in the tournament's history after Sunil Narine, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, and Axar Patel.

During the second ball of the 12th over, Krunal Pandya struck again to claim his second wicket of the innings, removing Abdul Samad for a two-ball duck.

With this dismissal, Krunal also reached a major milestone, completing 100 wickets in his IPL career. Krunal became only the sixth finger spinner in IPL history to achieve the landmark, joining an elite list that includes Sunil Narine, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, and Axar Patel.

By the end of the 15th over, LSG reached 112/4, as they continued to search for momentum in their innings.

During the fifth ball of the 16th over, Rasikh Salam Dar picked up his second wicket of the innings by removing Ayush Badoni. The right-handed batter scored 38 off 24 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and a six.

Following Badoni's dismissal, skipper Rishabh Pant walked out to bat with his left elbow heavily strapped, as the team looked to rebuild in the closing stages of the innings.

LSG continued to lose momentum as skipper Pant endured a difficult outing, falling for just one. Phil Salt completed a sharp catch to dismiss the LSG captain, further deepening their woes. With wickets tumbling at regular intervals, the visitors slipped to 124/6 at the end of the 17th over.

During the 19th over, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got back-to-back wickets of George Linde and Mohammed Shami as LSG sank to 137/8.

During the 20th over, Rasikh took two wickets of Mukul Choudhary (39 off 28 balls, with five boundaries) and Avesh Khan (1) as Lucknow were bundled out for just 146 runs. (ANI)

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