IPL: Liam Livingstone leads the way for Punjab Kings

PTI

Mumbai, April 3

Liam Livingstone justified his Rs 11.50 crore price-tag with an all-round show while rookie seamer Vaibhav Arora announced his arrival on the big stage during Punjab Kings’ 54-run win against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here today.

I said nothing to Livingstone. Everyone holds their breath when he’s batting. Vaibhav’s something different Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings Captain

Livingstone struck a 32-ball 60 as the Mayank Agarwal-led side scored 180/8. Later, little-known Himachal Pradesh bowler Arora (2/21) took two crucial wickets, dismissing Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, as Punjab bowled out CSK for 126 in 18 overs. Livingstone (2/25) also got a couple of wickets with his leg-breaks. Arora got good support from his former college teammate Arshdeep Singh (1/13). Rahul Chahar (3/25) took three wickets.

This is CSK’s third defeat in as many games, while Punjab registered their second win in three matches.

CSK were 36/5 before Shivam Dube (57 off 30 balls) and MS Dhoni (23 off 28 balls) steadied the ship. But both batters were undone by leg-spin — Dube falling to Livingstone, and Dhoni to Chahar.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 180/8 (Livingstone 60, Dhawan 33; Jordon 2/23, Pretorius 2/30); Chennai Super Kings: 126 allout in 18 overs (Dube 57, Dhoni 23; Chahar 3/25, Arora 2/21, Livingstone 2/25). —