IPL: Liam Livingstone leads the way for Punjab Kings

Mumbai, April 3
Liam Livingstone justified his Rs 11.50 crore price-tag with an all-round show while rookie seamer Vaibhav Arora announced his arrival on the big stage during Punjab Kings’ 54-run win against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here today.
I said nothing to Livingstone. Everyone holds their breath when he’s batting. Vaibhav’s something different Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings Captain
Livingstone struck a 32-ball 60 as the Mayank Agarwal-led side scored 180/8. Later, little-known Himachal Pradesh bowler Arora (2/21) took two crucial wickets, dismissing Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, as Punjab bowled out CSK for 126 in 18 overs. Livingstone (2/25) also got a couple of wickets with his leg-breaks. Arora got good support from his former college teammate Arshdeep Singh (1/13). Rahul Chahar (3/25) took three wickets.
This is CSK’s third defeat in as many games, while Punjab registered their second win in three matches.
CSK were 36/5 before Shivam Dube (57 off 30 balls) and MS Dhoni (23 off 28 balls) steadied the ship. But both batters were undone by leg-spin — Dube falling to Livingstone, and Dhoni to Chahar.
Brief scores: Punjab Kings: 180/8 (Livingstone 60, Dhawan 33; Jordon 2/23, Pretorius 2/30); Chennai Super Kings: 126 allout in 18 overs (Dube 57, Dhoni 23; Chahar 3/25, Arora 2/21, Livingstone 2/25). —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre