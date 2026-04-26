Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Rinku Singh's resilient unbeaten innings of 83 off 51 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) overcome Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Mohsin Khan's career-best bowling figures of 5/23 in four overs to post 155/7 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday.

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KKR recovered from a catastrophic collapse that saw them reeling at 93/7 in 15 overs to post a competitive 155/7, setting up a thrilling second half against the LSG.

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After LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl, his decision was immediately backed by Mohsin Khan. The left-arm pacer produced one of the most devastating opening spells of the season, dismantling KKR's batting core with ruthless efficiency.

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Mohsin struck early, removing Tim Seifert for a duck in the second over. He continued his rampage by dismissing veteran Ajinkya Rahane (10) in the fourth over and then the dangerous Cameron Green (34), who had briefly threatened to counter-attack with three sixes, in the 11th over. Mohsin also got rid of Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy to complete a sensational five-wicket haul (5/23), leaving KKR reeling at 73/6 after 11 overs.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, the visitors looked unlikely to even cross the 100-run mark. However, with his team in dire straits, Rinku Singh played a composed innings, rebuilding the total alongside the lower order.

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As the match entered the final stretch, KKR were sitting at 112/7 in 18 overs with Rinku playing at 43 off 40 balls. However, the left-hand batter saved his best for the last as he helped KKR get 17 runs from the penultimate over, bowled by Mohammed Shami. He then unleashed carnage in the last over bowled by Digvesh Rathi, slamming the spinner for four consecutive sixes to get 26 runs from the over and finish KKR's innings at 155/7 in 20 overs.

Rinku stayed unbeaten in his innings of 83 runs off 51 balls, decorated with seven fours and five sixes.

LSG, however, will back themselves to chase the target set by KKR and register a much-needed win. (ANI)

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