icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / IPL: Mukul Choudhary credits Rishabh Pant's advice for match-winning knock in LSG's thrilling win over KKR

IPL: Mukul Choudhary credits Rishabh Pant's advice for match-winning knock in LSG's thrilling win over KKR

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:05 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mukul Choudhary has revealed a conversation with skipper Rishabh Pant, which helped him overcome overthinking.

Advertisement

He said Pant advised him to trust his natural game, focus on the basics, and avoid unnecessary pressure, guidance that Choudhary believes made a key difference in his performance.

Advertisement

Choudhary produced one of the standout finishes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He played a key role in his LSG's stellar victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Advertisement

He slammed 54 runs off 27 balls, laced with seven sixes and two fours. His stellar performance guided LSG to a three-wicket win in a final-ball thriller.

He also credited his improved composure for his match-winning performance, saying he has worked on staying calm and batting deeper into innings over the past few months. He emphasised that taking the game till the end gives him confidence to finish matches for his team.

Advertisement

"The main thing is calmness. Over the last one or two years, earlier I used to rush a bit, but in the past few months, I've worked on this in practice, so that I want to bat as long as possible. If I take the game till the end, I believe I can win it for my team," Mukul said at the post-match press conference.

"Even in the last match, I played 4 to 5 balls, I didn't get out, but I wasn't timing it well. So I spoke to Rishabh bhai. He told me that I was overthinking, thinking I would do this, I would do that. He said don't think so much. Just focus on your job, your process, what you've always done. If you overthink, you'll feel pressure. Watch the ball. When you hit it, you hit it well. I believe in you, but you need to believe in yourself too," he added.

Choudhary stitched a vital 50-run stand with Avesh Khan. Choudhary and Avesh Khan's unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase.

In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1*(3) at the other end. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts