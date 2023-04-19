 IPL: Mumbai’s Green emerald : The Tribune India

IPL: Mumbai’s Green emerald

Australian all-rounder shines as MI claim third straight victory

IPL: Mumbai’s Green emerald

Mumbai Indians’ Cameron Green hit 64 off 40 balls. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, April 18

Cameron Green finally came to the party, smashing his maiden IPL half-century to lead Mumbai Indians to a 14-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad here today.

After four ordinary outings in his maiden season, the 23-year-old justified his price tag, having been picked up by Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore at the auction.

I think the first couple of games were a bit of a learning curve for us. Just winning the game is the greatest satisfaction. Bowling at the death is work in progress. The more you get exposed to it, the better you get at it. Cameron Green, player of the match

The Australian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 40-ball 64, with six fours and two sixes, before returning with the ball to dismiss the in-form SRH captain Aiden Markram in a match-winning performance.

After openers Rohit Sharma (28) and Ishan Kishan (38) failed to convert their starts, and Suryakumar Yadav again fell cheaply, Green and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) provided the fillip to take Mumbai to 192/5.

Pacers Jason Behrendorff (2/37), Riley Meredith (2/33), and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/43) then picked up wickets at constant intervals to restrict the hosts to 178 all out in 19.5 overs. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun picked up his first IPL wicket while giving away just 18 runs off 2.5 overs in his second game. Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16) fought a losing battle for SRH.

It was Mumbai’s third straight win, taking them up to sixth position.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 192/5 (Green 64*; Jansen 2/43); Sunrisers Hyderabad: 178 all out in 19.5 overs (Agarwal 48; Meredith 2/33, Behrendorff 2/37). — PTI

LSG take on RR with top spot on mind

Nicholas Pooran

Jaipur: Blowing hot and cold, Lucknow Super Giants will look to tick all the boxes when they clash with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here tomorrow.

With three wins and two losses, Lucknow is a team overflowing with talent but they have missed a trick at times to find themselves on the losing side twice.

In the last match against Punjab Kings, Lucknow couldn’t get enough runs in the middle overs, leaving them 10-15 runs short in the end. Blessed with a deep batting unit comprising Kyle Mayers at the top and Nicholas Pooran (in pic) and Marcus Stoinis in the middle, they are capable of overwhelming any opposition. But Mayers needs to think about building partnerships.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Diaspora

Indian students face restrictions from 5 Australian universities amidst surge in fraudulent applications

3
Nation

‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder

4
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts

5
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent

6
Delhi

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

7
Punjab

Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks to protest Centre’s value cut on shrivelled, broken wheat grains

8
Haryana

After Canada, 5 Australian universities place Indian students under lens

9
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma on Bengaluru crowd cheering for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match: 'They love him'

10
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's happy pictures with kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are breaking the Internet; fans say ‘our Pathaan family’

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann’s sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank ‘shielding’ tainted cop Inderjit

Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’

17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...

India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan

Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after 40-degree mark

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after temperature touches 40 degrees


Cities

View All

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Farmers block rail traffic for four hours in Amritsar, commuters suffer

10 years on, LPG-run crematorium still to find favour with Amritsar residents

Pradeep Singh Custodial Death Case: After 22 years, family sees hope for justice as Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report

2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Amritsar MC building inspector held taking bribe

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

Scrap & save: 25% road tax rebate on new private vehicles in Chandigarh

13 fuel stations, LPG sites owe Chandigarh Rs 7.22 crore: CAG

Command Hospital harvests organs, saves 3 lives in Delhi

Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Despite price drop, only 3 of 25 liquor vends go in Chandigarh

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

BJP fields Rai for Delhi mayoral election, Pandey for deputy post

L-G orders special audit of subsidy given to discoms

Mercury up, but Delhi's action plan not ready

2 killed as bus overturns in Greater Noida

EWS admission quota not applicable to Jamia: Varsity to HC

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Industrialists not enthused with leaders’ poor recall value

BJP’s Atwal, SAD (A)’s Gurjant & 9 others file papers

Committed to overall development in constituency: Karamjit Kaur

Cong unity like pack of cards, can fall apart any time: BJP

A first: ‘Hunar’ to hone skills, train underprivileged children

A first: 'Hunar' to hone skills, train underprivileged children

Woman dies, 18 test +ve for Covid

Expect relief from heat as city likely to witness showers today

2 MC staff nabbed for taking Rs 6K bribe

7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Khelo India: Women’s Track Cycling League from April 26 in Patiala

Powercom, Transco workers’ body demands regular jobs

DC reviews development projects

Two held with poppy husk, drug vials