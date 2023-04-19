IPL: Mumbai’s Green emerald

PTI

Hyderabad, April 18

Cameron Green finally came to the party, smashing his maiden IPL half-century to lead Mumbai Indians to a 14-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad here today.

After four ordinary outings in his maiden season, the 23-year-old justified his price tag, having been picked up by Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore at the auction.

I think the first couple of games were a bit of a learning curve for us. Just winning the game is the greatest satisfaction. Bowling at the death is work in progress. The more you get exposed to it, the better you get at it. Cameron Green, player of the match

The Australian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 40-ball 64, with six fours and two sixes, before returning with the ball to dismiss the in-form SRH captain Aiden Markram in a match-winning performance.

After openers Rohit Sharma (28) and Ishan Kishan (38) failed to convert their starts, and Suryakumar Yadav again fell cheaply, Green and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) provided the fillip to take Mumbai to 192/5.

Pacers Jason Behrendorff (2/37), Riley Meredith (2/33), and leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/43) then picked up wickets at constant intervals to restrict the hosts to 178 all out in 19.5 overs. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun picked up his first IPL wicket while giving away just 18 runs off 2.5 overs in his second game. Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16) fought a losing battle for SRH.

It was Mumbai’s third straight win, taking them up to sixth position.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 192/5 (Green 64*; Jansen 2/43); Sunrisers Hyderabad: 178 all out in 19.5 overs (Agarwal 48; Meredith 2/33, Behrendorff 2/37). — PTI

LSG take on RR with top spot on mind

Nicholas Pooran

Jaipur: Blowing hot and cold, Lucknow Super Giants will look to tick all the boxes when they clash with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here tomorrow.

With three wins and two losses, Lucknow is a team overflowing with talent but they have missed a trick at times to find themselves on the losing side twice.

In the last match against Punjab Kings, Lucknow couldn’t get enough runs in the middle overs, leaving them 10-15 runs short in the end. Blessed with a deep batting unit comprising Kyle Mayers at the top and Nicholas Pooran (in pic) and Marcus Stoinis in the middle, they are capable of overwhelming any opposition. But Mayers needs to think about building partnerships.