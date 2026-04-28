icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / IPL: Piyush Chawla urges DC to start fresh after heavy defeat to RCB

IPL: Piyush Chawla urges DC to start fresh after heavy defeat to RCB

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla believes there may be some panic around Delhi Capitals (DC) after their humiliating defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in New Delhi on Monday night.

Advertisement

Chawla felt that DC should regroup, discuss calmly, and refocus on playing positive cricket, especially since they started the tournament well and haven't fundamentally changed.

Advertisement

He also said that missed points could hurt DC later in the playoff race, but right now the priority should be to move on, rebuild confidence, and maintain a positive dressing-room environment, which he sees as crucial for their success.

Advertisement

"There will be some panic around for sure, knowing the history of the Delhi Capitals. But that's not the right time [for it] now. They need to sit together, discuss it, and they have to start fresh - because they started pretty well in the tournament, and it's not like in three weeks, the team has changed, or the way of playing has changed," Piyush Chawla said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Just two days after posting their highest-ever IPL total, DC collapsed to one of their lowest scores against RCB at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement

They began the season with back-to-back wins but then slipped badly, managing only one victory in their next six matches, with costly dropped catches at crucial moments proving to be a major setback.

On Saturday, Karun Nair dropped Shreyas Iyer twice, allowing Punjab Kings to capitalise and pull off the highest successful run chase in T20 history.

"Later, in the business end of the tournament, when they look back at it, those two points will definitely come to haunt them if they do not qualify [for the playoffs]. So right now is the time [when] they just have to forget everything and move on, start playing some positive cricket, and just make sure there's a very positive environment in the dressing room because that plays a huge role," Chawla said.

Defending champions RCB secured a nine-wicket victory against the DC to log their sixth victory of the season on Monday night in New Delhi.

After restricting the Delhi Capitals to 75/10, RCB put on the second-quickest run chase in IPL history to cruise home in 6.3 overs and nine wickets in hand.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) struck early to put the away side firmly in the driver's seat. Hazelwood put on his best figures in the IPL and took home the Player of the Match Award. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts