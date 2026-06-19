IPL: Rishabh Pant poised for DC return as LSG eye Kuldeep Yadav swap

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are reportedly set to release skipper Rishabh Pant, with a possible move back to his former team, Delhi Capitals, while potentially acquiring spinner Kuldeep Yadav in exchange, ESPNcricinfo reported.

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Lucknow Super Giants are set to release Pant, who is expected to return to his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in a trade worth Rs 15 crore (approx. US$1.5 million), after being bought by LSG for a record Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

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The two franchises are currently completing formalities of the deal and will require approval from the BCCI for final ratification.

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Pant's move makes him the second high-profile player after Ravindra Jadeja to take a significant pay cut as part of an IPL trade.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals executed a major swap involving Jadeja and Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026, with adjustments in valuation across contracts.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, Pant was also approached by two other franchises, including another multiple-time IPL champion, before the deal with Delhi Capitals progressed.

In return, LSG are set to acquire spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and is expected to align with the franchise representing his home state. Kuldeep endured a mixed IPL season after spending much of India's T20 World Cup campaign on the bench, but has been highly effective for DC since 2022, taking 72 wickets in 65 matches at an economy rate of 8.24.

Pant's stint with LSG lasted two seasons but produced underwhelming results. As captain, he managed 10 wins and 18 losses, while scoring 581 runs at an average of 26.4 and a strike rate of 135.74. (ANI)

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