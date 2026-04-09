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Home / Sports / IPL: Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow-over rate during GT vs DC clash

IPL: Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow-over rate during GT vs DC clash

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ANI
Updated At : 04:20 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has been fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, the IPL website confirmed.

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The fine comes as part of IPL regulations aimed at ensuring teams maintain the required pace of play, with penalties applied for any breach of the minimum over-rate rules.

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"Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi," according to the IPL.

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"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement concluded.

Batting first, GT posted 210/4, powered by half-centuries from Shubman Gill (70), Washington Sundar (55), and Jos Buttler (52). Rashid Khan (3/17) and Prasidh Krishna (2/52) played key roles with the ball for GT.

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Chasing 211, DC was led by a brilliant 92 from KL Rahul and a quick 41* from David Miller but fell agonisingly short. With DC needing two runs off the last two balls, Miller chose not to take a single and then missed the final delivery while attempting a run; Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the last ball, leaving DC stranded at 209/8.

After the win, GT captain Shubman Gill said, "Very pleased to get over the line in this one. (on what he felt when Miller didn't take the run off the 5th ball?) We have a chance to win. (chat before the last ball with Prasidh) No, we were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one. But, you know, we decided that giving the wicket how it's playing, the slower one, if you bowl a good slower one, it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Shubman Gill said that while a few extra runs were conceded due to fielding errors, every effort mattered in such a close one-run game. He added that on a slow wicket, 210 was above par, and with disciplined bowling, they were confident of securing the win.

"Apart from the overthrows that I gave and the boundary that I gave, I think those 5-6 runs, obviously in fielding, make a difference, especially in a game like this, you see you're winning by one run. So every effort and every misfield or every good effort counts. Definitely very pleased, you know, 210. We always thought on this wicket, we are 10-15 runs above par. It won't be like even when we were batting in the death, it wasn't easy to hit the big boundaries, just hitting, the slowness of the wicket. And we thought if we bowl well, you know, we should be able to win this one," Gill said.

With a win, GT are now placed sixth in the IPL 2026 points table with two points from three matches with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.270.

DC, on the other hand, occupies the fourth spot with four points in three matches with an NRR of +0.811. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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