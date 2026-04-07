IPL: Six-machine Suryavanshi, consistent Jaiswal dine on MI bowling, make Bumrah struggle

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a historic night against the Mumbai Indians (MI), as he became the batter with the most runs in major T20 leagues before turning 18 and took his six-hitting to an unprecedented level in the tournament's history.

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Suryavanshi scored a hard-hitting 39 in just 14 balls, with a four and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 278.57 before he was undone by Shardul Thakur.

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With 374 runs in his IPL career so far, Suryavanshi is the batter with the highest number of runs across major T20 leagues of the world before turning 18, as per CricViz. His runs have come in 10 innings at an average of 37.40 and a strike rate of 218.41 and include a century, two fifties and 35 sixes.

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These 35 sixes in 171 balls mean that Suryavanshi has hit a six every 4.9 balls faced in the IPL, the highest among players in the history of the tournament who have faced at least 20 balls, outdoing stars like Romario Shepherd (5.1), Urvil Patel (5.3), Jake Fraser McGurk (6.4) and Andre Russell (6.8), as per CricViz.

Suryavanshi gave Jasprit Bumrah (0/32 in three overs) a rare off day, smashing him for two sixes, in fact depositing the first ever ball faced against an Indian pace icon for a six over wide long-on.

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This season, he has made 122 runs in three innings at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of almost 249, with a fifty to his name, a 17-ball 52 against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It was a great day at work for his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a 32-ball 77*, with 10 fours and four sixes, as he became the fourth batter from RR to complete a century of IPL sixes, with other batters being Sanju Samson (192), Jos Buttler (135), and Shane Watson (109).

He is also the batter with the second-highest number of fifty-plus scores for RR, with 19 such scores, including two centuries and 17 fifties, joining Ajinkya Rahane (19 such scores, including two centuries). The most fifty-plus scores for RR are held by Jos Buttler (25 in 82 innings, including seven centuries) and Sanju Samson (25 in 144 innings, including two centuries).

Jaiswal enjoys a fine record against MI, scoring 373 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.28 and a strike rate of 187.43, including a century and two fifties. His last five knocks against MI are: 77*, 13, 104*, 10, 124*.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first in a rain-truncated 11-over contest. Knocks from Suryavanshi (39 in 14 balls, with a four and five sixes) and Jaiswal (77* in 32 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes), and a cameo of 20 in 10 balls by skipper Riyan Parag took RR to 150/3 in 11 overs.

AM Ghazanfar (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Bumrah had a rare off-day. (ANI)

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