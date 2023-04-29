IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

New Delhi, April 29
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.
Electing to bat, opener Abhishek Sharma scored 67 off 36 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed unbeaten 53 off only 27 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderbad to a competitive 197 for 6.
Mitchell Marsh was the best bowler for DC with figures of 4 for 27 as 62 runs were scored off the last five overs.
Chasing the target, DC could only score 188 for 6 in 20 overs.
Mitchell Marsh top-scored for DC with 63 while Phil Salt contributed 59.
Mayank Markande was the pick of bowlers for SRH with figures of 2/20.
Brief Scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4/27).
Delhi Capitals: 188 for 6 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Phil Salt 59; Mayank Markande 2/20).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves Supreme Court seeking 6 more months to complete probe; 'hope not an effort to bury scam', says Congress
Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, includ...
Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won’t resign
Their statement came on a day many politicians, including Pr...
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail
Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...
After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon
‘Our childhood was full of challenges… I still cannot forget...
Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'
Netizens are in awe of amazing art work