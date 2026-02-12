DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / IPL to return at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka cabinet gives approval

IPL to return at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka cabinet gives approval

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the state cabinet has given approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the decision follows the recommendations of the Cunha report, including a maximum crowd capacity of 35,000 and other specified guidelines.

Advertisement

"The cabinet agreed with certain conditions as per the Cunha report. He mentioned in the report a maximum of 35,000 people and other conditions. Accordingly, we have made the decision," Minister Reddy said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara chaired a meeting with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad, the KSCA Secretary and others at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday to discuss the organisation of cricket tournaments at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The session was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Tushar Girinath, State DGP M A Salim, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Home Department Secretary KV Sarathchandra, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, KSCA Secretary and the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Bengaluru-based franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) office bearers.

Advertisement

After the meeting, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad said they were awaiting the Cabinet decision on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, describing the outcome as "extremely positive" and thanking Home Minister G Parameshwara for forming the committee.

For the unversed, cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts