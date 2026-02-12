IPL to return at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka cabinet gives approval

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the state cabinet has given approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the decision follows the recommendations of the Cunha report, including a maximum crowd capacity of 35,000 and other specified guidelines.

"The cabinet agreed with certain conditions as per the Cunha report. He mentioned in the report a maximum of 35,000 people and other conditions. Accordingly, we have made the decision," Minister Reddy said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara chaired a meeting with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad, the KSCA Secretary and others at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday to discuss the organisation of cricket tournaments at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The session was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Tushar Girinath, State DGP M A Salim, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Home Department Secretary KV Sarathchandra, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, KSCA Secretary and the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Bengaluru-based franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) office bearers.

After the meeting, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad said they were awaiting the Cabinet decision on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, describing the outcome as "extremely positive" and thanking Home Minister G Parameshwara for forming the committee.

For the unversed, cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebration. (ANI)

