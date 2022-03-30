IPL: Williamson fined Rs 12 lakh for Sunrisers Hyderabad's slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals

Pune, March 30
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here.
Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium here on Tuesday.
"The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA stadium, Pune on March 29," the IPL stated in a media statement.
"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1
The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...
Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM
India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...