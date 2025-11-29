DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / IR Iran beat Palestine to notch up second win and remain at the top

IR Iran beat Palestine to notch up second win and remain at the top

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:30 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): IR Iran notched their second win of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Palestine in a Group D clash at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. A point against India on Sunday would be enough to send them through, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Advertisement

Palestine struck first with substitute Adam Kafafi finishing smartly in the 43rd minute to give his side a surprise lead. But IR Iran responded with authority after the break.

Advertisement

Jafar Asadi levelled the score in the 49th minute and then completed the turnaround with a crisp finish in the 68th. Four minutes later, captain Mahan Beheshti added a composed third, putting the match beyond Palestine's reach and strengthening Iran's grip on Group D.

Advertisement

India slipped to a 0-2 loss against an organised and disciplined Lebanon side in their penultimate Group D fixture of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Despite India suffering their first Qualifiers defeat, Bibiano Fernandes' boys remain alive in the qualification race and will face group leaders IR Iran in a do-or-die contest on Sunday, knowing only victory will secure their passage to the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time in history.

Advertisement

Against India, Lebanon scored twice in the first half through Antoine Assaf (26th minute) and Paul Maakaroun (38th), and the Blue Colts ended the match with 10 men after Thonggoumang Touthang was sent off in second-half stoppage time.

India came into the match high on confidence after their 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei, but Lebanon were in no mood to allow them control. The visitors pressed with intensity and exploited gaps in India's shape, asking far more questions than either of India's earlier opponents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts