DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Ira Sharma makes to main draw of Canada Open 2025

Ira Sharma makes to main draw of Canada Open 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Calgary [Canada], July 2 (ANI): Indian shuttler Ira Sharma managed to qualify for the women's singles main draw of the Canada Open 2025 badminton tournament after winning her qualifier match at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Calgary on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ira Sharma, world No. 84 in the badminton rankings, made short work of Germany's world No. 119 Miranda Wilson, cruising to a 21-9, 21-13 victory in just 34 minutes.

This was the Indian badminton player's second straight win over her German opponent in as many matches, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

Ira, who made the pre-quarterfinals at the US Open last week after starting from the qualifiers, will next face Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the opening round of the main draw, which will also feature India's Shriyanshi Valishetty and Tanya Hemanth.

Meanwhile, Chirag Sen fell short of making the cut for the men's singles main draw at the BWF Super 300 tournament after losing 21-14, 21-10 to Malaysia's Eogene Ewe in the qualifiers.

Advertisement

Sen is ranked 137th in the world while Ewe is 98th.

The men's singles field at the Canada Open badminton features a strong Indian presence, led by former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, US Open champion Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat and S Sankar Muthusamy.

Only two Indian shuttlers, however, will be moving on to the second round with seventh seed Rajawat set to face Srikanth while fifth seed Ayush will stand opposite to Muthusamy in the opening round on Wednesday.

Mixed doubles top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are the only Indian team in action at the 2025 Canada Open. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts