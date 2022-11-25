Iran arrests outspoken player amid scrutiny

Dubai: Iran has arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over the team as it competes in the World Cup before a global audience. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported Thursday that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.”

Dutch not expected to protest like Germany

Doha: The Netherlands are not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar’s human rights record before tomorrow’s World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan yesterday to protest against FIFA for its clampdown on the “One Love” armbands. Seven European teams, including the Netherlands and Germany, had planned to wear the item in a move seen as a rebuke to Qatar. Agencies

No, I don’t think I played a great game. I don’t know why I got the (Player of the Match) trophy — maybe it’s because of my name. — Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium midfielder

