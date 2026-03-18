Iran seek Mexico switch for World Cup games

Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come under fresh uncertainty, with the country’s football federation in talks with FIFA to shift its matches out of the United States over security concerns.

Advertisement

Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj confirmed that discussions are ongoing to move their group-stage matches to Mexico, one of the tournament’s co-hosts. The development follows rising tensions in West Asia after recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Advertisement

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America,” Taj said. “We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran’s World Cup matches in Mexico.”

Advertisement

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, is set to host the expanded 2026 World Cup, which begins on June 11. Iran are currently scheduled to play two matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle, against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.

The issue gained momentum after US President Donald Trump said Iran would be welcome at the tournament but added it might not be appropriate for them to play in the US “for their own life and safety”.

Advertisement

While Iran have already qualified for a fourth consecutive World Cup, there are mixed signals within the country over participation. Iran’s sports minister had earlier suggested that playing under current conditions may not be possible, though no official withdrawal has been communicated so far.

FIFA has not made a final decision on the matter and maintains it is in regular contact with all participating teams, with the schedule currently unchanged.

Any late venue change would present a major logistical challenge, with tickets sold and match plans already finalised.

For now, the situation remains unresolved, underlining how global political tensions are beginning to impact even the biggest events in world football.