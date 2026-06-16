Iran team most oppressed at FIFA World Cup, says Coach Ghalenoei

Los Angeles [US], June 16 (ANI): Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei described his side as perhaps the "most oppressed team in the entire World Cup" claiming that the squad was forced to leave Los Angeles and return immediately to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, following their opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to ESPN.

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Iran arrived at the World Cup amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran. Iran had shifted their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana following uncertainty surrounding entry arrangements to the United States. The move came after weeks of concern over whether members of the Iranian delegation would receive the necessary visas to travel for the tournament.

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In their World Cup campaign opener against New Zealand, Iran drew the match 2-2.

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After the match, coach Amir Ghalenoei, during his post-match press conference, expressed frustration over a last-minute change to the team's travel plans, which required them to return to Mexico on Tuesday (local time).

"We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover. After the game today, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately'," he said as quoted by ESPN.

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"It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that," he added.

The Iran coach further said his team are "perhaps the most oppressed" team in the ongoing showpiece event.

"I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup," he said.

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi revealed that Gianni Infantino visited the team in the dressing room following Monday's match. He suggested that while Infantino appeared willing to support the team, there were broader issues affecting Iran. He said that FIFA should provide greater assistance.

"For sure, he wants to try to help us, but it's about other things, too. Everyone knows it. I don't need to mention that because you know where we are," Taremi said.

"I think FIFA has to help us more than this. Let's see what happens in the future," he added.

Coming to Monday's match, Iran secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening World Cup match.

New Zealand took the lead in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home from close range after being picked out by captain Chris Wood.

Iran responded in the 32nd minute, with Ramin Rezaeian poking the ball in from close range to spark celebrations among the largely pro-Iran crowd at a packed stadium in Los Angeles.

Then, the 26-year-old winger, who plays for Motherwell F.C. restored New Zealand's advantage in the 54th minute. Once again set up by Wood, he calmly lifted the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to score his second goal of the match.

But Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again. Iran's Ramin Rezaeian earned Player of the Match honours. (ANI)

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