"Iran will of course play World Cup matches in USA": FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Zurich [Switzerland], May 1 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that Iran will "of course" take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup and play their fixtures in the USA, and it is his responsibility to "bring people together".

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Iran has qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament and is placed in Group G, alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. As per the current schedule, their matches are slated to be held in Los Angeles and Seattle, starting with a clash against NZ on June 15 at California's SoFi Stadium. The tournament is scheduled to start from June 11 and will take place till July 19. However, due to ongoing tensions between the USA and Iran due to the killing of the latter's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has called for its fixtures to be relocated outside USA.

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From Iran's side, the decision to take part in the global football extravaganza remains uncertain, with the country's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali confirming that a final decision will depend on evolving security and political conditions in the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. Comments from US president Donald Trump also intensified the situation after he expressed reservations about the team's safety, suggesting it might not be appropriate for Iran to play in the United States.

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During the opening of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, Gianni confirmed that Iran will take part in the tournament. This comes amid speculative reports that Italy, who have made an unfortunate hat-trick of missing three World Cups in a row, could replace them.

"Let me make this clear straight away. For those who might want to say or write something different: Iran will, of course, take part in the 2026 World Cup. And, of course, Iran will play in the USA. The reason is simple: we unite. We must bring people together. That is my responsibility. That is our responsibility," said Gianni as quoted by ESPN.

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The update comes after Wednesday's news that Iran football body's delegation for the congress was denied entry into Canada, though the Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said that the denial was "unintentional". On Thursday, sources told ESPN that two delegates from Iran were allowed to enter the country, but they decided not to attend the congress after another member was turned away by Canadian immigration.

The source also added that FIFA asked Iran to be present for the congress despite these aforementioned issues, but on Thursday during the roll call of delegates, Iran's delegation was marked as "absent"

Despite all of this, the FIFA chief backs Iran to play in the marquee tournament and noted later that "there are no suspended member associations or any grounds for expulsion."

On Thursday, President Trump had also told reporters that with Gianni being fine with the participation of Iran in the FIFA WC, he is also okay with it.

On Tuesday, during the Asian Football Confederation Congress, which was attended by Gianni, there were no discussions done about Iran's participation in the WC or their matches being relocated outside US to Mexico/Canada, the other two co-hosts. The FIFA president had also had ruled out the possibility of relocation previously as well, or the possibility of some other nation replacing Iran in the tournament. (ANI)

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