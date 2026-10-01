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Home / Sports / Irani Cup 2026: Bowlers dominate opening day as J&amp;K bowl out Rest of India for 237, finish at 21/2

Irani Cup 2026: Bowlers dominate opening day as J&K bowl out Rest of India for 237, finish at 21/2

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): Fast bowlers dominated proceedings on opening day of the Irani Cup 2026 between Jammu & Kashmir and Rest of India as 12 wickets fell at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium on Thursday.

Jammu & Kashmir, after winning the toss and opting to field, bowled out Rishabh Pant-led Rest of India for 237 before ending the day at 21 for 2, trailing by 216 runs.

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J&K's seamers found immediate assistance after the Rest of India were sent in on a fresh pitch. Sunil Kumar led the attack with a disciplined spell, claiming 3 for 36 in 20.1 overs, while Umar Nazir Mir (2/65 in 18 overs) and Lone Nasir (3/59 in 13 overs) also made valuable contributions with the ball.

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Rest of India made a steady start, reaching 106 for 2. Opener Shikhar Mohan top-scored with a fluent 60, while vice-captain Sarfaraz Khan contributed a composed 45 to help steady the innings.

However, J&K turned the game around after lunch, picking up four wickets for just 22 runs to reduce Rest of India to 155 for 7 at Tea. Captain Rishabh Pant, who returned to red-ball cricket to lead the side, was dismissed for 10.

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Smaran Ravichandran then provided a crucial lower-order boost with a counter-attacking 68 off 83 balls, helping Rest of India cross the 200-run mark before they were eventually bowled out for 237 in 68.1 overs.

J&K also endured a difficult start in their first innings, losing two wickets during a tricky seven-over period before stumps on Day 1. Rest of India's pace duo of Akash Deep and Mukesh Choudhary struck early to leave the hosts at 21 for 2.

Opener Qamran Iqbal remained unbeaten on 12 at the close, with J&K set to resume their innings on Day 2, trailing Rest of India by 216 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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