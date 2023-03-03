Irani Cup: Saini casts a spell on MP

PTI

Gwalior, March 2

A fit-again Navdeep Saini bowled a brisk spell to rattle Madhya Pradesh’s top-order after Yash Dhull’s quick half-century took Rest of India to a commanding 484 on the second day of the Irani Cup here today.

Saini (2/15) looked in good touch and generated a fair bit of pace on a dead track to peg MP back before Yash Dubey (53 batting) and Harsh Gawli (47 batting) added 97 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket stand to take the hosts to 112/3 at stumps.

Saini, who missed the entire Ranji Trophy season due to an abdominal muscle strain, troubled the MP batters with pace and movement off the track.

However, it was West Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar (1/27) who got the first breakthrough for Rest of India as he angled one across for debutant southpaw Arham Aquil (0). He didn’t look happy with the caught-behind decision but had to return to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Brief scores: Rest of India: 484 in 121.3 overs ( Jaiswal 213, Easwaran 154, Dhull 55; Kartikeya 2/118, Avesh 4/72) vs Madhya Pradesh: 112/3 in 43 overs (Dubey 53; Saini 2/15).