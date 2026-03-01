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Home / Sports / Ireland announce packed home schedule, to host India for two T20Is in June 2026

Ireland announce packed home schedule, to host India for two T20Is in June 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:40 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Dublin [Ireland], March 21 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has announced a packed home schedule for its men's and women's team, which includes two T20Is against India in June.

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Ireland men's and women's sides have a packed home summer ahead, as Cricket Ireland announced a host of fixtures for both sides, marking a landmark year with several major assignments.

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Ireland will start the season by hosting 2021 ICC World Test Champions New Zealand at Belfast from May 27-30 onwards, as per ICC.

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Following this will be a two-match T20I series against India from June 26-28.

From August 5 to 14 onwards, Ireland will be hosting Afghanistan for five ODIs.

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Meanwhile, the women's team will gear up for the fourth edition of the ICC Women's Championship. As part of the cycle, Ireland will host India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies, while touring England, Australia, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka.

The schedule kickstarts with a home series against West Indies in July, followed by away tours to England in September and Zimbabwe in early 2027.

Ireland is also set to feature in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer starting from June 12 onwards. Ireland is placed in Group B alongside England, defending champions New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

In preparation for the marquee event, they will host a tri-series featuring West Indies and Pakistan from May 28 onwards.

Ireland's home schedule:

-Men's

*Only Test

Ireland v New Zealand - 27-30 May 2026, Stormont, Belfast

*T20I

1st T20I - v India, 26 June, Stormont, Belfast

2nd T20I - v India, 28 June, Stormont, Belfast

*ODI

1st ODI - v Afghanistan, 5 August, Bready

2nd ODI - v Afghanistan, 7 August, Bready

3rd ODI - v Afghanistan, 10 August, Stormont, Belfast

4th ODI - v Afghanistan, 12 August Stormont, Belfast

5th ODI - v Afghanistan, 14 August, Stormont, Belfast

-Women's

*T20I Tri-Series

28 May - Ireland Women v West Indies, Clontarf

29 May - Pakistan Women v West Indies, Clontarf

31 May - Ireland Women v Pakistan Women, Clontarf

1 June - Ireland Women v West Indies Women, Clontarf

3 June - Pakistan Women v West Indies Women, Clontarf

4 June - Ireland Women v Pakistan Women, Clontarf

*ODI

1st ODI - v West Indies, 10 July, Bready

2nd ODI - v West Indies, 12 July, Bready

3rd ODI - v West Indies, 15 July, Bready

1st ODI - v England, 1 September, Leicestershire

2nd ODI - v England, 3 September, Derbyshire

3rd ODI - v England, 6 September, Worcestershire. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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