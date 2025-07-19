Ireland announces white-ball squads to face Zimbabwe

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Ireland have named squads for both the ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place later this month, as per the official website of the ICC.

This will be the first time the two sides have featured against each other in a T20I in Ireland. The hosts have a vehement advantage over Zimbabwe in the format, having won all the seven contests between the two sides thus far.

Gaby Lewis will captain both the T20I and ODI squads, with Orla Prendergast named as her deputy.

Nineteen-year-old Lara McBride has earned her maiden senior call-up into the Ireland team. The young right-arm off-spinner, who represented Ireland at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in January earlier this year, impressed selectors with her performances in the Evoke Super Series to secure her spot in the squad.

The series will kick off on July 20 with the first of three T20Is, all of which will be held at Pembroke Cricket Club. The T20Is will be followed by two ODIs, set to be played at Stormont.

Ciara O'Brien, National Women's Selector, described the upcoming series as an important one as Ireland build towards next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"These matches against Zimbabwe - followed by the T20I series against Pakistan - are a crucial lead-in to the all-important T20 World Cup Qualifier in late August," she said, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"It has been great to see a first call-up for Lara McBride who has been working hard on her game, and the upcoming series is also Lloyd Tennant's first matches as Head Coach, so we wish Lloyd and the squad well," she added.

Ireland boasts a stellar record in T20Is against Zimbabwe, having won all seven encounters between the two sides. Their dominance extends to ODIs as well, with Ireland winning six out of eight matches, while one ended in a tie.

Ireland T20I squad vs Zimbabwe: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, and Rebecca Stokell.

Ireland ODI squad vs Zimbabwe: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, and Orla Prendergast. (ANI)

