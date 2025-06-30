Ireland women promoted to FIH Hockey Pro League

Lausanne [Switzerland], June 30 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed that the "Green Army" - Ireland's national hockey team - will join the FIH Hockey Pro League for the 2025-26 season. It will be the first time that the finalists of the 2018 FIH Hockey Women's World Cup will join the "League of the Best".

Ireland was promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Chile earlier this year. Whilst New Zealand won that event against Ireland in the final, Hockey New Zealand later indicated that the Black Sticks would not proceed with the invitation to join Pro League this time. Therefore, as stipulated in the regulations, FIH extended the invitation to the runners-up, namely Ireland, who have confirmed their participation, a release said.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said: "Congratulations to the Ireland Women's team for joining the next season of the FIH Hockey Pro League! It's wonderful to see a new team participating in the 'League of the Best'. Qualifying through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup confirms how much the latter is a great springboard to join hockey's elite."

Speaking after the announcement, Ireland Women's Head Coach Gareth Grundie said: "I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to participate in the FIH Pro League 2025/26 Season 7. It's a testament to the quality of play this team has achieved to date and is an excellent and invaluable opportunity for further improvement. It comes at an ideal time for us as a programme also, pitting us against the World's best teams as we go in search of qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium."

Finishing the 2024-25 Women's Pro League season in last place of the rankings, India is relegated to the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

On the men's side, following the Black Sticks' victory at the recent Nations Cup in Malaysia, FIH has extended an invitation to Hockey New Zealand for their men's team to join Pro League again next season. Since New Zealand's hockey governing body is currently undertaking a thorough analysis and decision-making process in this regard, FIH has approved their request for an extension of the deadline to confirm or decline their participation until July 21, the release said.

Should New Zealand eventually decide not to participate, the runners-up of the Men's Nations Cup, namely Pakistan, would have the opportunity to consider joining the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season. (ANI)

