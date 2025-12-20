Irfan Pathan reveals teams to watch out for in T20 World Cup 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan pointed to India and Australia being favourites for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and also added that teams like Afghanistan, Nepal and debutants Italy are ones to be watched out for in the tournament next year, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian team squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and the T20I series against New Zealand in January will be announced by skipper Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Saturday. India is placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the United States and will start its campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

Australia, the 2021 champions, are in Group B with Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. Nepal and debutants Italy are in Group B against 2022 champions England, two-time champions West Indies and Bangladesh.

Speaking on Cricket Live', Pathan, the JioStar expert, said, "India and Australia are clear favourites, but watch out for Afghanistan, and Group D looks intriguing with South Africa's struggles against wrist-spinners. I am especially keen on newcomers Italy in their debut and Nepal, who have already beaten West Indies (in a T20I series) and shown promise."

Also, speaking on India's current lot of players, he said, that the team is extremely strong in terms of "depth and quality".

"This Indian team is extremely strong in terms of quality and depth, with multiple players competing hard for every spot. Compared to past eras, the options are far better, which is why India has a great chance to defend the title. There will always be a few concerns with any side, including this one, but if this team executes its skills to potential, it will be very difficult to stop India from retaining the T20 World Cup," he said.

Speaking on defending the T20 World Cup, something that has never happened, he said, "Defending a T20 World Cup title is daunting, you are rarely in the same form two years later, and rebuilding that team mindset is tough. Post-2024, three key players retired, thrusting us into transition, though our depth raises hopes of becoming the first home winners. Conditions evolve, pressures mount, unlike our dark-horse 2007 run and by 2009, changed dynamics and lost confidence cost us despite prior experience." (ANI)

