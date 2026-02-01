New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): After Pakistan's chances to reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup got to their absolute slimmest, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed the country's "troll media" for putting their players under "tremendous pressure", adding how they mock India when they lose the match but dissappear when their team loses.

With just one point in two games after their first match against New Zealand ended in a washout, a win in their final game against Sri Lanka will give Pakistan a maximum of three points. They are left at the mercy of the results of other teams and rain for a miraculous entry in the semifinals. With England having sealed their semifinal spot with four points, the race is mostly down to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have two fixtures left to play.

In a post on X, Pathan said, "This Pakistan team does not handle pressure well. Pakistan struggles have a lot to do with their own troll media as well. They do not genuinely support the team,they constantly put them under tremendous pressure. It's all about "reach" for them. They flood the Indian social media timeline when India loses (which is rare), but disappear like mice when their own team loses. N here we don't even care when they don't play us. Unless we are working on that particular game. Today also lost the game."

This Pakistan’s team doesn’t handle pressure well. Pakstan struggles have a lot to do with their own troll media as well. They don’t genuinely support the team,they constantly put them under tremendous pressure. It’s all about “reach” for them. They flood Indian social media… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 24, 2026

On the other hand, Brook's incredible century while batting at number three met acclaim, with former skipper Michael Vaughan terming it the best move England made in this tournament.

"Harry B to no 3 is the best move of the tournament so far by England .. .. #icct20worldcup2026," posted Vaughan.

Harry B to no 3 is the best move of the tournament so far by England .. 👍 .. #icct20worldcup2026 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2026

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif also pointed out how this knock changed England's fortunes.

"Harry Brook shows how a captain can change a team's fortunes. From almost losing to Nepal and Italy, Brooks promotes himself to No. 3, scores his first T20 hundred to single-handedly take England to the semis. What a match to give your best," posted Kaif.

Harry Brook shows how a captain can change a team's fortunes. From almost losing to Nepal and Italy, Brooks promotes himself to No. 3, scores his first T20 hundred to single-handedly take England to semis. What a match to give your best. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 24, 2026

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen also posted, "Harry Brook - freak"

Harry Brook - freak — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 24, 2026

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan (63 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) continued his fine form in the tournament and along with knocks from Babar, Fakhar Zaman (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and sixes each), and Shadab Khan (23 in 11 balls, with four boundaries) took Pakistan to 164/9.

Liam Dawson (3/24), Jofra Archer (2/32) delivered brilliant four-over spells, while Jamie Overton (2/26) was also brilliant in his three-over spell.

In the run-chase, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) reduced England to 58/4, but Brook (100 in 51 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) did not give up, stitching partnerships with all-rounders Sam Curran (16 in 15 balls) and Will Jacks (28 in 23 balls, with a four and two sixes) and England won the match with two wickets and five wickets left. (ANI)

