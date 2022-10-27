Irish legend Dunne aims for biggest medals for India

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 26

Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, the new high performance director of the Indian boxing team, hates just a few things. First, he does not like to be addressed as ‘coach’. “Call me Bernard. It is fine,” he says.

Dunne, who has replaced Santiago Nieva, joins after having helped the Irish team to two Olympics medals at the Tokyo Games and two gold at this year’s Istanbul World Championships.

Under him, Kelly Harrington and Aidan Walsh won gold and bronze, respectively, at the Tokyo Olympics; Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won gold at the World Championships.

With such achievements, Dunne has the full attention of the team. “I spoke to Santiago (before coming here) and he gave me a real insight into how things work,” Dunne told The Tribune today. “Now it is all about learning for me. Observing how they operate, to see how the athletes engage with the coaching team and staff. I am only starting to put my shape on things. My job is to serve my athletes and make sure they have what they need, to serve my coaching team to see that they have the tools to help the athletes.”

The 42-year-old former European bantamweight title winner, who will lead a 30-member Indian team to the Asian Championships in Amman, says he wants all athletes to have a voice.

“The athletes are the centre of everything that we do as they are the most important piece of the programme. I also believe that the athletes should have some sort of voice and input into what is working for them or not. My job is to make my coaches’ and my athletes’ lives as easy as I possibly can. If it doesn’t work for the athletes, it doesn’t work for me,” Dunne explained.

The new high performance director said past performances have to be respected but for India to progress rapidly, real work has to happen with the developing group.

“India should be extremely proud of its past success but we also need to make sure that we harness our future potential and we identify who is the best athlete for 2024 and not who is the best athlete in 2020, 2012 or 2008,” the Irish legend said. “It is about who’s going to be the best athlete and identifying them and then putting down the best resources around them and then having a focused effort on developing their skills.”

Open up

“There is so much talent here and sometimes you can be blinded by that, so we need to make sure that we identify key targets for Paris. But then again, this is a young and ambitious team,” he added. “They want to learn and talk about boxing, they want to talk styles and I love these conversations because I work on openness. I want my athletes to open up. I want my coaching staff to be open. We all need to have a safe environment.”

Dunne wants to be open and fair and is sure about what he wants from the group — to believe in the process and work hard.

“We need to prioritise and pick the tournaments where we want to peak. We also need to give our development athletes an opportunity to develop. I think we have some fantastic athletes who have the potential. Everybody has my attention now. I do not come here with favourites. I just want what is the best, and those who are hardworking and want to be part of the team,” he explained.

“If people want to be part of this, then it is brilliant because this ship is set to sail probably after Christmas. I have already made it clear with the group that we are about winning Olympics medals,” he added.

“I want to make sure that we bring those medals and bring those performances for the people of India and that’s our job. I’ll do my best to make that happen. If you want to be part of that journey, then it is great… But if you do not want to be part of it, that is also fine. I have been fairly clear with everybody about what I think and also listen to what they have to say,” Dunne concluded.